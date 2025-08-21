Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP Over Controversial Leaders' Removal Bill

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the BJP-led Centre's proposed bill to remove leaders facing serious charges, labeling it a 'torture tactic.' He accused the government of blackmail and targeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, suggesting it threatens democracy and political balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:21 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at the BJP-led Central government on Thursday, condemning the proposed bill to disqualify the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers implicated in serious criminal cases. Yadav labeled the move as a 'torture tactic' aimed at 'blackmailing' leaders like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav described the proposed legislation as a strategy to coerce and pressure specific leaders, accusing the government of undermining the nation's democratic fabric. He recalled previous instances where Chief Ministers, including Jharkhand's Hemant Soren and Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal, faced legal battles but were ultimately acquitted.

The proposed bill, tabled by Union Minister Amit Shah, mandates automatic removal of Central or State Ministers detained for over 30 days on serious charges, unless they resign. Yadav alleged it serves a political agenda to maintain control over key figures, specifically within states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

