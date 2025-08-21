Goa's Political Shift: Ramesh Tawadkar Resigns as Speaker to Join Cabinet

In a significant reshuffle, Goa's Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar has stepped down from his position, just ahead of his induction into the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The 57-year-old MLA from Canacona submitted his resignation to State Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman. His move comes as Deputy Speaker Joshua D'Souza is currently out of state on a private visit.

Tawadkar, who had initially resisted the transition to a ministerial role, acknowledged that he eventually complied with the party's request. He is set to join the cabinet alongside former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan, filling the vacancies left by Govind Gaude and Aleixo Sequeira.

