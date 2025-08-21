Left Menu

Goa's Political Shift: Ramesh Tawadkar Resigns as Speaker to Join Cabinet

Goa's Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar resigned to join the cabinet led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Tawadkar, along with former CM Digambar Kamat, will be inducted as ministers in a cabinet reshuffle. His resignation follows the party's request to take on a ministerial role.

In a significant reshuffle, Goa's Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar has stepped down from his position, just ahead of his induction into the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The 57-year-old MLA from Canacona submitted his resignation to State Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman. His move comes as Deputy Speaker Joshua D'Souza is currently out of state on a private visit.

Tawadkar, who had initially resisted the transition to a ministerial role, acknowledged that he eventually complied with the party's request. He is set to join the cabinet alongside former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan, filling the vacancies left by Govind Gaude and Aleixo Sequeira.

