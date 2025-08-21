Left Menu

Controversial Amendment Bill Sparks Heated Debate in Parliament

The BJP-NDA government's proposed bill to remove ministers facing serious criminal charges ignites controversy. Proponents claim it curbs corruption and upholds democracy, while opposition MPs argue it undermines constitutional principles, potentially allowing arbitrary misuse by state agencies.

21-08-2025
BJP MP Damodar Agarwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led NDA government's controversial new bill, aiming to remove top political leaders facing serious criminal charges, has sparked intense debate in the Indian Parliament. Praised by BJP MP Damodar Agarwal as a significant step against corruption, the bill is defended for promoting democracy and the rule of law.

Amit Shah introduced the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, seeking to oust any Central or State Minister detained for over 30 days on serious allegations, with automatic office vacancy after 31 days if not resigned. The provision allows re-appointment post-release, stirring discussions over its potential impact on democratic structures.

The bill triggered strong opposition in the Lok Sabha. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticized it for violating democratic principles and warned against a 'police state'. Congress MP Manish Tewari argued it distorts parliamentary democracy, with Union Minister Amit Shah debating its morality with Congress MP KC Venugopal.

