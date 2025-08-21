South India's Clash: Reddy vs. Radhakrishnan in Vice-Presidential Race

The vice-presidential election has become a battleground between opposition nominee B Sudarshan Reddy and NDA contender C P Radhakrishnan, pulling the spotlight onto South India's political landscape. Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge from Telangana, is renowned for his legal tenure and decisions that sought justice and transparency in government operations.

His opponent, the experienced Maharashtra Governor and former BJP Lok Sabha member Radhakrishnan, hails from Tamil Nadu with a reputation built on political acumen and administrative skills. This 'South versus South' electoral contest is deeply rooted in regional pride with both candidates representing significant Southern states.

The ruling NDA has high expectations from Radhakrishnan, emphasizing his clean record and experience as assets for the vice-presidential role, particularly as chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, the Congress-led opposition portrays Reddy as a defender of justice and advocate for the marginalized, setting the stage for an ideological showdown in the forthcoming election.

