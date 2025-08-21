Left Menu

South India's Clash: Reddy vs. Radhakrishnan in Vice-Presidential Race

The vice-presidential election is a fierce ideological battle between opposition-backed candidate B Sudarshan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, and NDA's nominee, Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan. This election, framed as a 'South versus South' contest, highlights regional and political dynamics as both candidates have strong ties to their roots in South India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:28 IST
South India's Clash: Reddy vs. Radhakrishnan in Vice-Presidential Race
Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

The vice-presidential election has become a battleground between opposition nominee B Sudarshan Reddy and NDA contender C P Radhakrishnan, pulling the spotlight onto South India's political landscape. Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge from Telangana, is renowned for his legal tenure and decisions that sought justice and transparency in government operations.

His opponent, the experienced Maharashtra Governor and former BJP Lok Sabha member Radhakrishnan, hails from Tamil Nadu with a reputation built on political acumen and administrative skills. This 'South versus South' electoral contest is deeply rooted in regional pride with both candidates representing significant Southern states.

The ruling NDA has high expectations from Radhakrishnan, emphasizing his clean record and experience as assets for the vice-presidential role, particularly as chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, the Congress-led opposition portrays Reddy as a defender of justice and advocate for the marginalized, setting the stage for an ideological showdown in the forthcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025