Trump Administration Cuts California Grant Over 'Radical Gender Ideology'

The Trump administration on Thursday terminated a $12 million grant for a Californian program aimed at preventing teenage pregnancy and STIs, citing the state's failure to remove what it describes as 'radical gender ideology' from its curriculum.

The initiative, known as the Personal Responsibility Education Program, is designed to educate youth on abstinence and contraception, particularly targeting vulnerable groups such as homeless children and those in high teen birth rate areas. The decision marks a significant step in the administration's broader strategy against transgender rights and an ongoing conflict with California's policies under Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

President Trump has reinforced his commitment to 'protecting students from indoctrination,' demanding adherence to administration policies on transgender rights, threatening to withdraw federal funding from non-compliant Californian school districts. This latest action reflects ongoing legal and political clashes between Trump's administration and the state of California over transgender inclusion in schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)