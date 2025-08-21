Left Menu

Trump Administration Cuts California Grant Over 'Radical Gender Ideology'

The Trump administration canceled a $12 million grant for California's program preventing teen pregnancy and STIs, citing 'radical gender ideology' in its curriculum. This move aligns with the administration's stance against transgender rights. California's response remains unaddressed as officials couldn't be reached for comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:36 IST
Trump Administration Cuts California Grant Over 'Radical Gender Ideology'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration on Thursday terminated a $12 million grant for a Californian program aimed at preventing teenage pregnancy and STIs, citing the state's failure to remove what it describes as 'radical gender ideology' from its curriculum.

The initiative, known as the Personal Responsibility Education Program, is designed to educate youth on abstinence and contraception, particularly targeting vulnerable groups such as homeless children and those in high teen birth rate areas. The decision marks a significant step in the administration's broader strategy against transgender rights and an ongoing conflict with California's policies under Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

President Trump has reinforced his commitment to 'protecting students from indoctrination,' demanding adherence to administration policies on transgender rights, threatening to withdraw federal funding from non-compliant Californian school districts. This latest action reflects ongoing legal and political clashes between Trump's administration and the state of California over transgender inclusion in schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025