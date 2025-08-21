Carney and Trump Discuss Trade Solutions

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney engaged in a 'productive and wide-ranging conversation' with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on trade challenges, as confirmed by Carney's office on Thursday.

The two leaders explored various aspects of trade issues in a discussion that highlighted the complexities of international trade relations.

Although specific details were scarce, both Carney and Trump expressed a commitment to reconvene for further discussions in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)