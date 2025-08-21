Carney and Trump Discuss Trade Solutions
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump held a productive discussion on trade challenges. The conversation was described as wide-ranging, and both leaders agreed to continue talks soon. Specific details of their conversation were not disclosed in the statement.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney engaged in a 'productive and wide-ranging conversation' with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on trade challenges, as confirmed by Carney's office on Thursday.
The two leaders explored various aspects of trade issues in a discussion that highlighted the complexities of international trade relations.
Although specific details were scarce, both Carney and Trump expressed a commitment to reconvene for further discussions in the near future.
