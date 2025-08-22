Political Map Wars: California vs. Texas Redistricting Battle
California Democrats, led by Governor Gavin Newsom, have passed a redistricting map aimed at countering Republican efforts in Texas which may gain five Congress seats. This initiative seeks voter approval, challenging both states’ traditional independent redistricting processes amid accusations of gerrymandering.
The California Senate has passed a new political map designed to give Democrats a stronger hold in Congress, countering a Republican redistricting plan in Texas. Governor Gavin Newsom leads the initiative, seeking quick approval to place it on the ballot for a special election.
This move is seen as a response to a Trump-backed effort in Texas intended to shift control of five Democratic seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Democratic-led plan, which bypasses usual bipartisan processes, was affirmed in a near-party-line vote.
The Texas proposal has sparked legal challenges from Democrats, alleging racial discrimination. Both states' efforts break traditional redistricting timetables, with tensions high and partisan battles growing across the political map.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Congress Pays Tribute to Shibu Soren's Legacy
Babajani Durrani Joins Congress, Signals Shift in Political Landscape
Rajasthan School Tragedy: Congress Chief Blames Administration
Trinamool Congress Calls for Debate on Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision
Collapse of Thane's Education System Sparks Congress Protest