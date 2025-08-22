Left Menu

Controversial Arrest: Imran Khan's Nephew Detained Amid Riots Allegations

The Punjab police confirmed the arrest of Shahrez Khan, nephew of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in relation to the May 9 riots. PTI alleges he was abducted. A close aide condemns the act as fascism. Shahrez, an Oxford graduate and athlete, is accused amidst ongoing political tensions.

22-08-2025
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Punjab police have officially confirmed the arrest of Shahrez Khan, nephew of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, amid the May 9 riots case. Contrary to claims of abduction by Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, police state this is a lawful detention.

PTI, in a statement, alleged Shahrez was forcibly taken from his home under brutal circumstances. Zulfi Bokhari, a close aide to Imran Khan, denounced the incident as a 'new low of fascism' and criticized the alleged violence perpetrated against Shahrez and his family.

Shahrez, a graduate of Oxford and an international athlete, is also a prominent figure due to his familial ties. His arrest comes amid heightened political tensions following acts of vandalism by Khan's party workers against military installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

