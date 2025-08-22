Controversial Arrest: Imran Khan's Nephew Detained Amid Riots Allegations
The Punjab police confirmed the arrest of Shahrez Khan, nephew of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in relation to the May 9 riots. PTI alleges he was abducted. A close aide condemns the act as fascism. Shahrez, an Oxford graduate and athlete, is accused amidst ongoing political tensions.
Pakistan's Punjab police have officially confirmed the arrest of Shahrez Khan, nephew of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, amid the May 9 riots case. Contrary to claims of abduction by Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, police state this is a lawful detention.
PTI, in a statement, alleged Shahrez was forcibly taken from his home under brutal circumstances. Zulfi Bokhari, a close aide to Imran Khan, denounced the incident as a 'new low of fascism' and criticized the alleged violence perpetrated against Shahrez and his family.
Shahrez, a graduate of Oxford and an international athlete, is also a prominent figure due to his familial ties. His arrest comes amid heightened political tensions following acts of vandalism by Khan's party workers against military installations.
