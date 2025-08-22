Left Menu

YSRCP Unmasked: Allegations of Secret BJP Alliance

YS Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, accused the YSR Congress Party of secretly aligning with the BJP. She alleges that the YSRCP, while pretending to oppose BJP, has supported its agendas, including backing the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, betraying the Telugu people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:07 IST
YSRCP Unmasked: Allegations of Secret BJP Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YS Sharmila, the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, leveled serious allegations against the YSR Congress Party on Friday, accusing it of deceitfully supporting the BJP. Sharmila claims that the YSRCP pretends to oppose BJP in Andhra Pradesh but acts as a supporter in New Delhi.

She questioned the YSRCP's support for the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, suggesting it signals a hidden alliance with the BJP. While YSRCP's ties remain covert, the alliances of TDP and Janasena with BJP are overt, according to Sharmila.

The APCC chief further accused YSRCP leaders, including Chief Minister Reddy, of being subservient to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evade corruption allegations. Despite YSRCP's silence on critical issues, Sharmila emphasized the party's attacks on opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, challenging the YSRCP to address the Telugu people's concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025