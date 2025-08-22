YSRCP Unmasked: Allegations of Secret BJP Alliance

YS Sharmila, the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, leveled serious allegations against the YSR Congress Party on Friday, accusing it of deceitfully supporting the BJP. Sharmila claims that the YSRCP pretends to oppose BJP in Andhra Pradesh but acts as a supporter in New Delhi.

She questioned the YSRCP's support for the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, suggesting it signals a hidden alliance with the BJP. While YSRCP's ties remain covert, the alliances of TDP and Janasena with BJP are overt, according to Sharmila.

The APCC chief further accused YSRCP leaders, including Chief Minister Reddy, of being subservient to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evade corruption allegations. Despite YSRCP's silence on critical issues, Sharmila emphasized the party's attacks on opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, challenging the YSRCP to address the Telugu people's concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)