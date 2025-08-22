Fed at Crossroads: Powell's Balancing Act Amid Trump Pressure

Jerome Powell, the Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, is set to deliver a significant speech at the Jackson Hole economic conference as mounting pressure from President Donald Trump pushes the central bank into the spotlight. The address will navigate between political demands for rate cuts and mixed economic signals that render the path forward uncertain.

Investors are anticipating a rate cut as economic data indicates potential labor market fragility, despite inflation exceeding the Fed's 2% target. President Trump has intensified calls for slashing rates, complicating Powell's task of balancing political pressures with economic prudence. The implications of such decisions weigh heavily on the Fed's reputation for controlling inflation.

Amid personal attacks from Trump, the Fed's independence remains a critical focus. As Powell's term nears its conclusion, his potential rate policy compromise may not satisfy Trump's demands but seeks to maintain the institution's integrity and ability to navigate economic turbulence and political challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)