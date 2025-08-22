Escalating Tensions: Iran's Nuclear Timeline and Geopolitical Strife

Iran is set to hold a significant conversation with European nations France, Germany, and the United Kingdom amid threats of United Nations sanctions due to its nuclear activities. The urgency arises as the deadline looms by the end of August for a 'satisfactory solution' regarding Tehran's atomic program.

The timeline of Iran's nuclear saga dates back to 1967 when the nation began its atomic journey under America's 'Atoms for Peace' initiative. Key developments followed, such as secret nuclear facilities being unveiled in 2002 and negotiations with European powers. Attempts at diplomacy experienced setbacks, including the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018 under President Trump.

Recent geopolitical tensions saw heightened conflict with regional players, including direct hostilities involving Israel and Iran. In the backdrop of these developments, Trump returned to the presidency in 2025, initiating renewed negotiations. However, escalating military actions between Iran and Israel required US intervention, marking a fraught chapter in the region's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)