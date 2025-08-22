Left Menu

China-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue: Strengthening Alliances and Regional Stability

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Pakistan's Army Chief and government officials to discuss regional security and counter-terrorism. Both nations reaffirmed their strategic partnership and China's support for Pakistan's sovereignty. Their talks emphasized advancing peace and economic cooperation, including potential extensions of the CPEC to Afghanistan.

Wang Yi
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reinforced China's commitment to Pakistan's sovereignty and development during a series of high-level meetings in Islamabad, focusing on regional security and counter-terrorism.

Wang engaged with figures such as Army Chief Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and President Asif Ali Zardari to bolster the two nations' 'all-weather strategic partnership.' The discussions emphasized mutual interests, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor's potential expansion.

During his visit, which included trips to Kabul and New Delhi, Wang advocated for enhanced cooperation at regional and international forums, underscoring China's steadfast support and the shared objective of promoting peace and prosperity across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

