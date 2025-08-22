Trump Dismisses Bolton Amidst FBI Search Controversy

President Donald Trump addressed the FBI's search of former aide John Bolton's home on Friday, characterizing Bolton as a 'lowlife.' Trump's remarks came during an interaction with reporters, where he expressed his longstanding disdain for Bolton.

The President stated that he did not possess detailed information concerning the incident, but anticipated receiving a briefing from the Department of Justice later that day.

Despite limited information, Trump's comments reinforced his negative stance toward Bolton, illustrating the ongoing tension between the two.

(With inputs from agencies.)