Trump Talks TikTok: Buyers Lined Up, Deadline Extension Possible

President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that American suitors are interested in acquiring TikTok's U.S. operations, hinting he might extend the deadline for its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to divest from the U.S. market.

Trump expressed no privacy or security worries regarding the popular short-video app. He indicated that at the right moment, he intends to discuss the matter with Chinese President Xi Jinping, though no conversation has occurred yet.

The deadline extension and presidential assurances come amid ongoing discussions about national security and business dynamics tied to the app's future in the U.S.

