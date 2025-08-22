Left Menu

Haryana Assembly Turmoil: Law and Order Debate Rages On

The Haryana Assembly's first day of the monsoon session witnessed six adjournments due to the opposition Congress's demand for an adjournment motion on law and order. Speaker Harvinder Kalyan eventually accepted the motion, which will be discussed the following Tuesday, after several heated exchanges and a series of interruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-08-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Assembly's initial monsoon session day was marred by disorder, with six adjournments caused by the Congress's insistence on discussing the state's law and order issues.

Congress MLAs, raising slogans and banners, clashed with the ruling BJP, disrupting the assembly's business for nearly three hours. Speaker Harvinder Kalyan eventually conceded to the demand.

The assembly paid tributes before chaos ensued over the adjournment motion, which will now be debated on Tuesday after a tumultuous series of interruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

