Haryana Assembly Turmoil: Law and Order Debate Rages On

The Haryana Assembly's initial monsoon session day was marred by disorder, with six adjournments caused by the Congress's insistence on discussing the state's law and order issues.

Congress MLAs, raising slogans and banners, clashed with the ruling BJP, disrupting the assembly's business for nearly three hours. Speaker Harvinder Kalyan eventually conceded to the demand.

The assembly paid tributes before chaos ensued over the adjournment motion, which will now be debated on Tuesday after a tumultuous series of interruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)