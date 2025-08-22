Agriculture Neglect Sparks Accusations Against Andhra Pradesh Government

YSRCP leader K Govardhan Reddy leveled serious accusations against the Andhra Pradesh NDA coalition government on Friday, alleging neglect in agriculture and inadequate urea supply for farmers.

He criticized the government's decision to dismantle Rythu Bharosa Kendras, once pivotal centers for agricultural inputs, claiming the shift to private distribution channels is inflating prices. Reddy charged that urea, which should cost around Rs 260, is being sold at Rs 450, burdening farmers already distressed by shortages.

Reddy further highlighted a severe shortfall in urea distribution, citing that only 65,000 tonnes have been allocated against a 17 lakh-tonne requirement during the crucial kharif season. His claims extend to alleged suicides among farmers and rampant corruption in the farm mechanization scheme, demanding both ministerial accountability and an independent investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)