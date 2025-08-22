Left Menu

Fijian Prime Minister's Diplomatic Visit to India

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, accompanied by his spouse, is visiting India from August 24-27. During the visit, he will meet with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His schedule includes a wreath-laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial and participation in an event at the Sapru House.

Updated: 22-08-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is set to embark on a diplomatic visit to India, accompanied by his spouse, from August 24-27, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs.

During his visit, Rabuka will engage in high-profile meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit highlights India's ongoing commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Fiji.

Rabuka's itinerary includes a significant ceremony to honor Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, a meeting at the Hyderabad House, and participation in an event at the Indian Council of World Affairs headquarters.

