Fijian Prime Minister's Diplomatic Visit to India
Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, accompanied by his spouse, is visiting India from August 24-27. During the visit, he will meet with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His schedule includes a wreath-laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial and participation in an event at the Sapru House.
Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is set to embark on a diplomatic visit to India, accompanied by his spouse, from August 24-27, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs.
During his visit, Rabuka will engage in high-profile meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit highlights India's ongoing commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Fiji.
Rabuka's itinerary includes a significant ceremony to honor Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, a meeting at the Hyderabad House, and participation in an event at the Indian Council of World Affairs headquarters.
