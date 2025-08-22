TikTok's Uncertain Future: A Political Dance

President Donald Trump is contemplating extending the deadline for ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, to sell its U.S. assets. The President's comments come amidst ongoing security concerns from both Democrats and Republicans regarding the popular video-sharing app.

Trump, speaking with reporters, played down these fears, emphasizing a diplomatic approach with China. He mentioned a potential conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping at an appropriate time, highlighting his preference for extending deadlines rather than enforcing the divestment law.

Although the law mandates ByteDance to sell TikTok's U.S. operations by a set deadline, Trump's administration has yet to enforce it. Meanwhile, the app's popularity continues to grow, with substantial interest from American investors looking to purchase it.

(With inputs from agencies.)