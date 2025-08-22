Left Menu

TikTok's Uncertain Future: A Political Dance

President Donald Trump indicated an extension of the deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets. Despite bipartisan security concerns, Trump dismissed these issues, opting for diplomatic discussions at a later time. The White House recently joined TikTok, and potential American buyers are interested in acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:19 IST
President Donald Trump is contemplating extending the deadline for ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, to sell its U.S. assets. The President's comments come amidst ongoing security concerns from both Democrats and Republicans regarding the popular video-sharing app.

Trump, speaking with reporters, played down these fears, emphasizing a diplomatic approach with China. He mentioned a potential conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping at an appropriate time, highlighting his preference for extending deadlines rather than enforcing the divestment law.

Although the law mandates ByteDance to sell TikTok's U.S. operations by a set deadline, Trump's administration has yet to enforce it. Meanwhile, the app's popularity continues to grow, with substantial interest from American investors looking to purchase it.

