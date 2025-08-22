Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Challenges Modi's Anti-Corruption Bill

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the Modi government of targeting the opposition with the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025. This bill seeks to disqualify leaders from holding office if jailed for over 30 days. TMC leader Shashi Panja claims the bill pressures opposition leaders and highlights existing corruption cases within the BJP.

22-08-2025
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised allegations against the Narendra Modi government, suggesting that the recently introduced Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, is a strategic move to suppress opposition voices under the guise of anti-corruption measures.

According to TMC senior leader Shashi Panja, the bill, which aims to disqualify prime ministers, chief ministers, and ministers who remain jailed for over 30 days, targets the opposition unfairly. During a press conference, Panja critiqued the Modi administration's approach amidst backlash over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

While Modi accused the opposition, including the TMC, of protecting corruption, Panja highlighted inconsistencies within the BJP, noting that over 63 of its MPs face serious allegations. The TMC also demanded the Centre pay its financial dues to West Bengal, emphasizing ongoing state-funded welfare schemes.

