Maharashtra Political Turmoil: BJP Criticized by Congress

In a scathing critique, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has alleged that the BJP is faltering due to its management falling into the hands of newcomers at the expense of its original members.

Amid ongoing local body elections, Sapkal highlighted mounting discontent among BJP's loyal workers as many have been overlooked for candidates who recently joined from rival parties. This intra-party discord, he claimed, is evident across Maharashtra and forecasts similar setbacks in the next state assembly elections.

Sapkal also targeted the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, accusing it of incorporating individuals with criminal backgrounds. Meanwhile, he noted that 2026 would be a pivotal year for Congress, focusing on organizational rebuilding and strengthening ideological commitment. As municipal elections approach, including the significant Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, political dynamics in Maharashtra continue to simmer.

