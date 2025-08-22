Nepal Criticizes India-China Trade Deal at Lipulekh Pass

Nepal's Socialist Front has strongly denounced the latest trade agreement between India and China involving the Lipulekh Pass, calling for immediate diplomatic measures to reclaim what it considers its rightful territories. The alliance of four opposition parties argues that historical evidence supports Nepal's claim to the disputed regions.

The statement, endorsed by leaders from major leftist parties, criticized the resumption of trade as a serious violation of Nepal's sovereignty. The Front emphasized that necessary diplomatic efforts have been lacking from the government to address the issue adequately.

Responding to Nepal's objections, India has dismissed Kathmandu's territorial claims as unfounded. India's Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the long-standing nature of trade through Lipulekh, disrupted recently only due to the pandemic. This disagreement traces back to 2020, when Nepal included the contested areas in a new political map, a move India rejected.

(With inputs from agencies.)