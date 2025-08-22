Left Menu

Nepal Criticizes India-China Trade Deal at Lipulekh Pass

Nepal’s Socialist Front criticized the recent India-China trade agreement at Lipulekh Pass, urging diplomatic actions to reclaim disputed territories. The Front, an alliance of four leftist parties, insists on Nepal's sovereignty based on historical claims. India's External Affairs Ministry rejects Nepal's assertions as unjustified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:34 IST
Nepal Criticizes India-China Trade Deal at Lipulekh Pass
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nepal's Socialist Front has strongly denounced the latest trade agreement between India and China involving the Lipulekh Pass, calling for immediate diplomatic measures to reclaim what it considers its rightful territories. The alliance of four opposition parties argues that historical evidence supports Nepal's claim to the disputed regions.

The statement, endorsed by leaders from major leftist parties, criticized the resumption of trade as a serious violation of Nepal's sovereignty. The Front emphasized that necessary diplomatic efforts have been lacking from the government to address the issue adequately.

Responding to Nepal's objections, India has dismissed Kathmandu's territorial claims as unfounded. India's Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the long-standing nature of trade through Lipulekh, disrupted recently only due to the pandemic. This disagreement traces back to 2020, when Nepal included the contested areas in a new political map, a move India rejected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

 United States
2
Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

 Global
3
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
4
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025