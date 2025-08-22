Operation Sindoor: A Testament to 'Made in India's' Defence Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Thursday that the triumph of Operation Sindoor, which obliterated terrorist sanctuaries across the border, demonstrated the BJP's track record of fulfilling its promises. He emphasized the pivotal role of 'Made in India' weapons in bolstering the nation's defense capabilities.

Addressing a rally, Modi highlighted that the operation, launched on May 7, was in retaliation for a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. It involved strategic air and ground offensives on terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Modi celebrated West Bengal's contributions to India's defense forces.

The Prime Minister also commemorated Syama Prasad Mookerjee, whose visionary leadership and foundational industrial policies, often ignored by the Congress, helped shape India's development trajectory. Modi affirmed the BJP draws inspiration from Mookerjee, dedicating efforts towards his vision for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)