Strategic Discussions: Maharashtra Leadership Prepares for Future

Maharashtra's top leadership gathered on Friday for a pivotal meeting, as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conferred with deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.

The meeting, notably absent of other cabinet members, covered critical topics such as the organization of the Ganesh festival, the much-delayed local body elections, and inter-alliance coordination.

The leaders also explored the draft framework for state-run corporations' allocation, with local body elections expected to occur later this year, ending a three-year hiatus.

