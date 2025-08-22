Strategic Discussions: Maharashtra Leadership Prepares for Future
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde to strategize key issues. They discussed the upcoming Ganesh festival, local body elections, alliance coordination, and state-run corporations allocation. The local body elections are anticipated later this year after a three-year delay.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's top leadership gathered on Friday for a pivotal meeting, as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conferred with deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.
The meeting, notably absent of other cabinet members, covered critical topics such as the organization of the Ganesh festival, the much-delayed local body elections, and inter-alliance coordination.
The leaders also explored the draft framework for state-run corporations' allocation, with local body elections expected to occur later this year, ending a three-year hiatus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement