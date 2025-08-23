Dutch Foreign Minister Resigns Over Gaza Policy

In a surprising move, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp has stepped down from his cabinet role, citing unease over the government's approach to Israel's actions in Gaza. Veldkamp addressed reporters on Friday, highlighting a lack of support for imposing additional measures against Israel amidst the ongoing conflict.

The resignation comes at a tumultuous time, as the Dutch government, which collapsed on June 3, continues to operate under a caretaker status. This arrangement is expected to persist until a new coalition is established following the upcoming October elections, a process that could extend for months.

Meanwhile, tensions escalate in the Middle East, with Israel's military push into Gaza City and plans for a controversial settlement in the West Bank. Despite a global monitor declaring famine in the region, Israel has rejected these findings. The situation remains volatile, further complicated by political shifts in the Netherlands.