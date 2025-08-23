Left Menu

Dutch Foreign Minister Resigns Over Gaza Policy

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp resigned from his position, citing disagreements over the government's stance on Israel's military actions in Gaza and the West Bank. His departure comes as the Dutch caretaker government faced internal tensions and is set to remain until post-election coalition formation.

Updated: 23-08-2025 01:42 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 01:42 IST
In a surprising move, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp has stepped down from his cabinet role, citing unease over the government's approach to Israel's actions in Gaza. Veldkamp addressed reporters on Friday, highlighting a lack of support for imposing additional measures against Israel amidst the ongoing conflict.

The resignation comes at a tumultuous time, as the Dutch government, which collapsed on June 3, continues to operate under a caretaker status. This arrangement is expected to persist until a new coalition is established following the upcoming October elections, a process that could extend for months.

Meanwhile, tensions escalate in the Middle East, with Israel's military push into Gaza City and plans for a controversial settlement in the West Bank. Despite a global monitor declaring famine in the region, Israel has rejected these findings. The situation remains volatile, further complicated by political shifts in the Netherlands.

