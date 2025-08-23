Left Menu

Sergio Gor Appointed as U.S. Ambassador to India

President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Sergio Gor as the next U.S. ambassador to India and special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs. Gor currently serves as the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office and will maintain this role until his Senate confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 02:25 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, President Donald Trump announced on Friday the nomination of Sergio Gor as the United States ambassador to India, alongside his role as special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.

Currently positioned as the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, Gor is set to continue his duties in this office until confirmation proceedings are complete, according to a statement by Trump on Truth Social.

This announcement underscores the administration's focus on strengthening ties with India and addressing broader regional dynamics in South and Central Asia.

