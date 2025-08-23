Sri Lankan Ex-President Faces Court Over Fund Misuse Allegations
Sri Lanka's former President Ranil Wickremesinghe was denied bail and moved to a prison hospital after being charged with misusing state funds. He was arrested following an investigation into alleged misuse of government resources for personal travel. The case has drawn significant political attention.
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's former president Ranil Wickremesinghe has been remanded in custody and admitted to a prison hospital after a court denied him bail on charges of misusing state funds.
He was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department over allegations of using government resources for personal travel, specifically attending his wife's convocation in England.
The arrest and subsequent court ruling have sparked political discussions, with notable figures and former colleagues visiting him and the main opposition leader acknowledging the situation as a political reality.
