Sri Lankan Ex-President Faces Court Over Fund Misuse Allegations

Sri Lanka's former president Ranil Wickremesinghe has been remanded in custody and admitted to a prison hospital after a court denied him bail on charges of misusing state funds.

He was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department over allegations of using government resources for personal travel, specifically attending his wife's convocation in England.

The arrest and subsequent court ruling have sparked political discussions, with notable figures and former colleagues visiting him and the main opposition leader acknowledging the situation as a political reality.

(With inputs from agencies.)