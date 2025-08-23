Left Menu

Emine Erdogan Urges Melania Trump to Advocate for Gaza's Children

Emine Erdogan, the First Lady of Turkey, penned a letter to Melania Trump asking her to address the plight of children in Gaza. Erdogan was inspired by Trump's outreach to Vladimir Putin concerning Ukrainian children. She hopes for global solidarity in helping Palestinian children affected by the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:27 IST
Emine Erdogan Urges Melania Trump to Advocate for Gaza's Children
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a heartfelt appeal, Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan has reached out to Melania Trump, encouraging her to advocate for the beleaguered children in Gaza. The letter echoes Melania Trump's previous communication regarding Ukrainian children, prompting Erdogan to spotlight the dire conditions in the Palestinian territories.

Erdogan's letter, dated Friday and published by the Turkish presidency, expresses strong confidence in Melania Trump's compassion and calls for a similar humanitarian gesture toward Gaza's children. Despite the urgency, the White House has yet to issue a response.

The situation in Gaza has drawn global attention, with reports of famine escalating calls for international intervention. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fiercely contests these claims, asserting that Israel remains committed to avoiding starvation amidst the ongoing conflict.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025