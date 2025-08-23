Exercise Maitree 2025: Uniting Forces for Global Peace

The Indian Army, in collaboration with the military forces of Thailand, is set to conduct the 14th edition of Exercise Maitree from September 1 to 14, 2025, in Umroi, Meghalaya. This enduring partnership aims to boost collaborative operational skills, addressing counter-terrorism challenges in semi-urban landscapes.

This iteration of Exercise Maitree seeks to improve company-level operations between India and Thailand, with a focus on counter-terrorism missions under the mandate of the United Nations. The exercise underscores the collective resolve of both nations towards sustaining global peace and bolstering military readiness.

In an announcement on the platform X, the Indian Army revealed a video, providing insights into what participants and observers can expect from Exercise Maitree 2025. Both nations are keen on continuing their tradition of cooperation, demonstrating their strategic alliance in the realm of defense and security.

