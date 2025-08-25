Venezuelan Government Releases 13 Political Prisoners Amid Pressure
The Venezuelan government has released 13 individuals detained during a crackdown following last year's disputed elections, a move celebrated by opposition leaders as progress. The releases follow intense pressure from civil society and international entities. Despite this development, many remain imprisoned on political charges.
- Country:
- Venezuela
Venezuelan opposition leaders and civic organizations announced the release of 13 individuals who were detained in the wake of a governmental crackdown following last year's contested elections. The government, led by President Nicolás Maduro, has not officially confirmed the releases.
Opposition figures, including Henrique Capriles, praised the news on social media, with Capriles calling it a 'step forward for those behind bars.' He detailed that eight were freed and five were placed under house arrest, highlighting the ongoing battle for those still detained.
These releases occur after major protests and international criticism, underscoring persistent political strife in Venezuela. A recent prisoner exchange with the U.S. and El Salvador, resulting in the release of 10 Americans from Venezuelan custody, demonstrates the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.
ALSO READ
Union Minister Meghwal Accuses Opposition of Undermining Democracy
BJP Defends Controversial Bills Amidst Opposition Uproar
Controversy Erupts as Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill Faces Opposition Scrutiny
Ajit Pawar Criticizes Opposition for 'Non-Issues'
Uproar Over 130th Amendment: Opposition Decries Political Trap