Left Menu

Venezuelan Government Releases 13 Political Prisoners Amid Pressure

The Venezuelan government has released 13 individuals detained during a crackdown following last year's disputed elections, a move celebrated by opposition leaders as progress. The releases follow intense pressure from civil society and international entities. Despite this development, many remain imprisoned on political charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 25-08-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 08:58 IST
Venezuelan Government Releases 13 Political Prisoners Amid Pressure
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leaders and civic organizations announced the release of 13 individuals who were detained in the wake of a governmental crackdown following last year's contested elections. The government, led by President Nicolás Maduro, has not officially confirmed the releases.

Opposition figures, including Henrique Capriles, praised the news on social media, with Capriles calling it a 'step forward for those behind bars.' He detailed that eight were freed and five were placed under house arrest, highlighting the ongoing battle for those still detained.

These releases occur after major protests and international criticism, underscoring persistent political strife in Venezuela. A recent prisoner exchange with the U.S. and El Salvador, resulting in the release of 10 Americans from Venezuelan custody, demonstrates the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.

TRENDING

1
RBI Governor Calls for Robust Financial and Corporate Partnership to Drive Economic Growth

RBI Governor Calls for Robust Financial and Corporate Partnership to Drive E...

 India
2
Weight Woes: Neha Sangwan Faces Two-Year Ban Post World Championship Disqualification

Weight Woes: Neha Sangwan Faces Two-Year Ban Post World Championship Disqual...

 India
3
Indian Banks' Push for M&A Funding: A New Era for Corporate Growth

Indian Banks' Push for M&A Funding: A New Era for Corporate Growth

 India
4
Allegations of 'Vote Theft': Congress Marches in Protest

Allegations of 'Vote Theft': Congress Marches in Protest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025