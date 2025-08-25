Venezuelan Government Releases 13 Political Prisoners Amid Pressure

Venezuelan opposition leaders and civic organizations announced the release of 13 individuals who were detained in the wake of a governmental crackdown following last year's contested elections. The government, led by President Nicolás Maduro, has not officially confirmed the releases.

Opposition figures, including Henrique Capriles, praised the news on social media, with Capriles calling it a 'step forward for those behind bars.' He detailed that eight were freed and five were placed under house arrest, highlighting the ongoing battle for those still detained.

These releases occur after major protests and international criticism, underscoring persistent political strife in Venezuela. A recent prisoner exchange with the U.S. and El Salvador, resulting in the release of 10 Americans from Venezuelan custody, demonstrates the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.