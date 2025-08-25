Yunus Urges Global Action for Rohingya Crisis Resolution
Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor, emphasized the country's inability to muster more resources for Rohingya refugees and called on international intervention. As the de-facto head of state, he proposed seven action steps at an event marking the Rohingya exodus anniversary, urging a sustainable global solution.
Bangladesh is struggling to raise additional resources for the 1.3 million Rohingya refugees residing in the country, according to Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.
Yunus, a Nobel peace laureate and de-facto prime minister, appealed to the international community for a sustainable crisis solution during a conference commemorating the eighth anniversary of the Rohingya exodus from Myanmar.
The event also saw Yunus propose seven action points aimed at resolving the refugee crisis emanating from Myanmar's military-led crackdown on the minority group.
