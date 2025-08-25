Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Rahul Mamkootathil Suspended Amidst Controversies

Congress leader and Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was suspended from the primary membership of the party amid multiple allegations. Despite demands for his resignation, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee denied this, pending inquiries. Allegations include misconduct reported by actress Rini Ann George and further accusations by others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:34 IST
Political Turmoil: Rahul Mamkootathil Suspended Amidst Controversies
Rahul Mamkootathil
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Congress leader and Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil faced suspension from the primary membership of his party, announced by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph on Monday.

The suspension follows allegations of misconduct by multiple accusers, including actress Rini Ann George, leading to widespread protests by opposition parties like BJP and DYFI. Although facing an internal inquiry, calls for Mamkootathil's resignation as MLA were overridden by the KPCC chief.

Joseph emphasized the unanimous decision within the party leadership while ruling out Mamkootathil's resignation, affirming that further decisions would be tabled following consultations among senior Congress leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Convicted Leaders: Imran Khan's Party Faces Judicial Blow

Convicted Leaders: Imran Khan's Party Faces Judicial Blow

 Pakistan
2
Controversy Over Karnataka Deputy CM's Anthem Surprise

Controversy Over Karnataka Deputy CM's Anthem Surprise

 India
3
Political Storm: Allegations Rock Kerala Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil

Political Storm: Allegations Rock Kerala Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil

 India
4
Controversy Unfolds: Former Judge's Salwa Judum Verdict Sparks Debate

Controversy Unfolds: Former Judge's Salwa Judum Verdict Sparks Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025