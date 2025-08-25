Political Turmoil: Rahul Mamkootathil Suspended Amidst Controversies

In a significant political development, Congress leader and Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil faced suspension from the primary membership of his party, announced by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph on Monday.

The suspension follows allegations of misconduct by multiple accusers, including actress Rini Ann George, leading to widespread protests by opposition parties like BJP and DYFI. Although facing an internal inquiry, calls for Mamkootathil's resignation as MLA were overridden by the KPCC chief.

Joseph emphasized the unanimous decision within the party leadership while ruling out Mamkootathil's resignation, affirming that further decisions would be tabled following consultations among senior Congress leaders.

