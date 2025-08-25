Congress vs. Potholes: Nagpur Roads Spark Protests and Action

In Nagpur, Congress leaders and workers staged a rally outside the municipal corporation office on Monday, voicing concerns over the deplorable state of the city's roads. The protesters, led by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Ketan Vikas Thakre, demanded immediate repairs to address the pervasive pothole problem.

Thakre criticized civic authorities for their inaction and issued an ultimatum, urging them to fill the potholes within eight days or face further protests featuring officials' photos in the potholes themselves. This unconventional threat underscores the urgency of the issue, with Thakre stating, "We want the officials to open their eyes and work towards making Nagpur beautiful."

Simultaneously, a recent incident highlighted safety concerns in the city as a portion of an under-construction gate collapsed, slightly injuring 15 to 16 workers. Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) Chairman Sanjay Meena confirmed an investigation was underway, suggesting construction equipment vibrations as a potential cause of the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)