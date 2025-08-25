Left Menu

Alleged Assault of Dalit Engineer by BJP Leader Sparks Outrage

A Dalit engineer in Uttar Pradesh was reportedly assaulted by a BJP leader, leading to accusations against the ruling party. The incident has sparked outrage, with allegations of caste-based violence and impunity for BJP members. The video of the attack circulated widely, prompting discussions on systemic justice for Dalits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:46 IST
Alleged Assault of Dalit Engineer by BJP Leader Sparks Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A contentious episode surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, involving an alleged assault on a Dalit engineer by a BJP leader. The All India Trinamool Congress condemned the incident, suggesting it exemplifies the unchecked aggression towards Dalits by the ruling party's members.

According to reports, the engineer at the Electricity Department was violently attacked inside his cabin, amid derogatory caste-based remarks. The event stirred debates on social media, with a video showcasing the altercation where BJP worker Munna Bahadur purportedly attacked the engineer, Lal Singh.

Authorities later arrested Bahadur, who contended that Singh had verbally abused him first. Regardless, the case has heightened awareness of the perceived immunity for some BJP figures and reignited calls for systemic reforms to protect marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nationality Law Revamp: Cambodia Tightens Grip Amidst Rising Nationalism

Nationality Law Revamp: Cambodia Tightens Grip Amidst Rising Nationalism

 Global
2
PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

 Global
3
Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

 India
4
Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025