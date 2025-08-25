Alleged Assault of Dalit Engineer by BJP Leader Sparks Outrage

A contentious episode surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, involving an alleged assault on a Dalit engineer by a BJP leader. The All India Trinamool Congress condemned the incident, suggesting it exemplifies the unchecked aggression towards Dalits by the ruling party's members.

According to reports, the engineer at the Electricity Department was violently attacked inside his cabin, amid derogatory caste-based remarks. The event stirred debates on social media, with a video showcasing the altercation where BJP worker Munna Bahadur purportedly attacked the engineer, Lal Singh.

Authorities later arrested Bahadur, who contended that Singh had verbally abused him first. Regardless, the case has heightened awareness of the perceived immunity for some BJP figures and reignited calls for systemic reforms to protect marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)