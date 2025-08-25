Left Menu

Trump's Executive Crackdown on Flag Desecration

President Donald Trump is set to sign an order instructing the U.S. attorney general to prosecute those responsible for desecrating the American flag. The directive includes prohibitions on visas and residence for offenders, and aims to clarify First Amendment scope regarding flag desecration via litigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:56 IST
Trump

President Donald Trump is poised to sign an executive order on Monday, tasking the U.S. Attorney General with prosecuting individuals who desecrate the American flag, as indicated by a White House fact sheet.

The executive order emphasizes the flag's sacredness and the offensiveness of its desecration as a symbol of contempt and hostility towards the United States. It calls for vigorous prosecution of those violating flag desecration laws and seeks to litigate the First Amendment's boundaries on this issue.

The mandate also directs the Attorney General to delegate flag desecration cases to state or local jurisdictions and is designed to restrict visa, residence, and naturalization privileges for those involved in such acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

