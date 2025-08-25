Trump Vows to Foster Business Deals Nationwide
Donald Trump emphasizes his intent to facilitate business deals akin to the recent Intel agreement. Expressing commitment on Truth Social, he pledges to support companies engaging in similar collaborations with U.S. states, aiming to bolster economic growth through strategic partnerships.
In a recent statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted his dedication to forming business agreements, citing a notable transaction with Intel as a benchmark.
He expressed this commitment via a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, claiming he would pursue such agreements 'all day long.'
Trump also extended his intention to assist companies creating similar pacts with individual U.S. states, aiming to stimulate economic advancement.
