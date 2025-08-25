Modi Criticizes Congress for Import Dependency
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party for making India reliant on imports. Speaking in Ahmedabad, he emphasized supporting farmers, small industries, and enhancing urban living. Highlighting economic progress, Modi noted 25 crore Indians lifted from poverty under the BJP-led government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of fostering India's dependency on imports through alleged 'import scams'.
During an event in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister reiterated his government's commitment to elevating farmer's welfare, supporting small-scale industries, and ensuring dignified urban living amidst tariffs tensions with the US.
Modi highlighted India's economic strides under the BJP-led government by mentioning that 25 crore citizens have been lifted out of poverty in the past 11 years.
