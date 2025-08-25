French PM Francois Bayrou Faces Budget Challenge

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou declared on Monday that he will pursue a no-confidence vote in parliament on September 8. This is an effort to rally support for his government's unpopular budget plan, which has stirred opposition and could lead to further political uncertainty.

During a press conference, Bayrou outlined his proposal to cut more than 40 billion euros in spending. The initiative has been met with dissatisfaction from both the left and right opposition parties, indicating a politically challenging autumn ahead.

As France braces for potential instability, this budgetary contention highlights the fragile nature of the current political climate under Bayrou's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)