Mizo Singer Vanlalsailova Named ZPM Candidate for Dampa By-poll

The Zoram People's Movement has nominated popular Mizo singer Vanlalsailova as its candidate for the upcoming Dampa by-election. The Dampa seat became vacant after the passing of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo. The by-election date is yet to be announced, with other parties yet to declare their candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:21 IST
  • India

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has chosen Vanlalsailova, a prominent Mizo singer, as its candidate for the Dampa constituency by-election. The announcement was made on Monday during a party event in Aizawl.

The Dampa seat, located in Mizoram's Mamit district, was left unoccupied following the death of former Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July. The by-election date has not yet been confirmed.

Party president Lalliansawta congratulated Vanlalsailova and encouraged party members to unite for the election effort. Vanlalsailova, expressing gratitude for another opportunity to represent his community, called on locals to support his candidacy to drive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

