BJP vs Congress: War of Words Over 'Vote Theft' Allegations

Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao criticizes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' claims, calling them a result of a 'brain theft.' Meanwhile, Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' aims to expose BJP's alleged electoral malpractices, with the Election Commission under scrutiny for perceived partiality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:27 IST
Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, dismissing his 'vote theft' allegations as baseless and a product of what he termed a 'brain theft.' Rao's remarks reflect heightening tensions as the Bihar Assembly elections approach.

In a statement to ANI, Rao asserted that the accusations by opposition parties are driven by a fear of electoral defeat. He also ridiculed the allegations by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud, who questioned BJP MP Bandi Sanjay's victory in Karimnagar and his Backward Class status.

Amid Congress's ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' Goud criticized the Election Commission of India (ECI) for allegedly behaving like a political entity rather than an impartial body. The Congress's 16-day event, which commenced in Sasaram, Bihar, on August 17, aims to highlight alleged electoral fraud, accusing the ECI and BJP of 'vote chori.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

