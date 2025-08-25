BJP vs Congress: War of Words Over 'Vote Theft' Allegations

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, dismissing his 'vote theft' allegations as baseless and a product of what he termed a 'brain theft.' Rao's remarks reflect heightening tensions as the Bihar Assembly elections approach.

In a statement to ANI, Rao asserted that the accusations by opposition parties are driven by a fear of electoral defeat. He also ridiculed the allegations by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud, who questioned BJP MP Bandi Sanjay's victory in Karimnagar and his Backward Class status.

Amid Congress's ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' Goud criticized the Election Commission of India (ECI) for allegedly behaving like a political entity rather than an impartial body. The Congress's 16-day event, which commenced in Sasaram, Bihar, on August 17, aims to highlight alleged electoral fraud, accusing the ECI and BJP of 'vote chori.'

(With inputs from agencies.)