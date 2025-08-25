BJP Leader Denounces Remarks on Bangladeshi Migrants Amid Assam Tensions

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manab Deka on Monday condemned the statements made by activist Syeda Hameed concerning Bangladeshi migrants, alleging they align with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged goal of fomenting unrest in the nation.

Deka remarked that Hameed, having close ties with Congress and its key figures, is part of an agenda to destabilize the country. He emphasized Assam's significance, highlighting the threat such comments pose to the state's indigenous population.

Reacting to a video shared by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Hameed was seen defending Bangladeshis' presence in India. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also criticized Hameed for supposedly validating the presence of illegal immigrants, asserting that the Assamese identity is at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)