Left Menu

BJP Leader Denounces Remarks on Bangladeshi Migrants Amid Assam Tensions

BJP leader Manab Deka criticized activist Syeda Hameed's comments about Bangladeshi migrants, linking it to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's agenda of creating instability. Deka emphasized BJP's priority in Assam, countering claims by Hameed, who suggested human rights for Bangladeshis in India, sparking criticism from Assam's Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:30 IST
BJP Leader Denounces Remarks on Bangladeshi Migrants Amid Assam Tensions
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manab Deka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manab Deka on Monday condemned the statements made by activist Syeda Hameed concerning Bangladeshi migrants, alleging they align with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged goal of fomenting unrest in the nation.

Deka remarked that Hameed, having close ties with Congress and its key figures, is part of an agenda to destabilize the country. He emphasized Assam's significance, highlighting the threat such comments pose to the state's indigenous population.

Reacting to a video shared by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Hameed was seen defending Bangladeshis' presence in India. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also criticized Hameed for supposedly validating the presence of illegal immigrants, asserting that the Assamese identity is at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Remembering Angela Mortimer Barrett: A Tennis Legacy

Remembering Angela Mortimer Barrett: A Tennis Legacy

 Global
2
Empowering Athletes: BSF's Command-Level Women's Sports Competition Kicks Off in Guwahati

Empowering Athletes: BSF's Command-Level Women's Sports Competition Kicks Of...

 India
3
Punjab Ministers Rally Support in Flood-Hit Fazilka

Punjab Ministers Rally Support in Flood-Hit Fazilka

 India
4
Sharad Pawar Demands Probe in Pune APMC Financial Irregularities

Sharad Pawar Demands Probe in Pune APMC Financial Irregularities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025