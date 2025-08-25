Starlink in Jeopardy: Polish Veto Threatens Ukraine's Internet Lifeline

A recent veto by the Polish president on a refugee aid bill could sever Ukraine's access to Starlink internet, vital for its military efforts against Russian forces. This decision underscores internal conflicts in Poland's government, impacting its longstanding support of Ukrainian defense.

Poland has been funding Ukraine's use of Starlink, but the veto halts the legal grounds for such support. The Polish deputy prime minister expressed concern, signaling that a legislative resolution might be necessary to maintain Starlink services. The situation reflects broader EU efforts to recalibrate support for refugees amid domestic pressures.

The veto also revives historical tensions. President Nawrocki's proposed legislation equates Ukrainian nationalist symbols with those of Nazism and communism, a move likely to strain Polish-Ukrainian relations further. Ukraine scrutinizes these developments, wary of potential fallout on the rights of its citizens in Poland.

