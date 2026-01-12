Left Menu

Ofcom Launches Investigation into Elon Musk's X Over Grok AI Deepfakes

The UK's media regulator, Ofcom, is investigating Elon Musk's X platform for potential violations involving the creation and sharing of illegal deepfake images generated by its Grok AI chatbot, including sexualized images of children. This action follows statements from UK officials condemning the content and urging swift regulatory action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's media regulator, Ofcom, initiated a probe into Elon Musk's X platform on Monday. The investigation aims to determine if the Grok AI chatbot has breached duties by creating and distributing sexually explicit and potentially illegal deepfake images.

In response to the formal inquiry, X reiterated its commitment to combating illegal content, removing unlawful material, and collaborating with authorities.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the Grok-generated images as 'disgusting' and urged X to address the issue. The investigation highlights the broader issue of tech platforms' responsibilities in preventing and addressing harmful online content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

