The UK's media regulator, Ofcom, initiated a probe into Elon Musk's X platform on Monday. The investigation aims to determine if the Grok AI chatbot has breached duties by creating and distributing sexually explicit and potentially illegal deepfake images.

In response to the formal inquiry, X reiterated its commitment to combating illegal content, removing unlawful material, and collaborating with authorities.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the Grok-generated images as 'disgusting' and urged X to address the issue. The investigation highlights the broader issue of tech platforms' responsibilities in preventing and addressing harmful online content.

(With inputs from agencies.)