Trump's Words Cloud South Korea Summit with Lee Jae Myung

Just hours before a crucial summit with South Korea's new President, Lee Jae Myung, U.S. President Donald Trump stirred controversy by criticizing South Korea on social media. His comments alluded to a 'Purge or Revolution,' casting a shadow over high-stakes talks concerning defense and trade, further testing the enduring alliance.

Lee Jae Myung, who rose to power after his predecessor faced impeachment, seeks to balance U.S. alliances with South Korea's economic ties to China. Trump's remarks intensify the pressure on Lee as they negotiate military and economic issues, including accusations against South Korean conservatives of inciting insurrection.

Negotiations between the two nations focus on defense expenditure, trade, and North Korea's nuclear ambitions, with Trump advocating for increased defense spending by South Korea. Meanwhile, Lee aims to enhance U.S. relations while mitigating tensions with China, as both leaders encourage North Korea to denuclearize.