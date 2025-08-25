Left Menu

Congress Gears Up for Maharashtra Local Body Polls Amidst Allegations of Electoral Fraud

Maharashtra Congress, led by Harshwardhan Sapkal, is preparing for upcoming local body polls. The party will decide on alliances locally. Allegations of electoral fraud by the BJP have emerged, with Congress planning a street campaign. The party advocates for Maratha reservation and a caste-wise census.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:13 IST
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal announced that preparations for the upcoming local body elections are underway, with decisions on alliances to be made at the local level following consultations with partner parties.

The Supreme Court mandated the State Election Commission to organize the elections within four months, yet the election schedule and OBC reservations have not been declared.

In the midst of preparations, senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat alleged electoral fraud by the BJP, with plans for the Congress to campaign against the BJP-led government's failures and advocate for Maratha reservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

