Left Menu

National Rally to Oppose Bayrou’s Confidence Vote in France

France's National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, plans to vote against Prime Minister Francois Bayrou in an upcoming confidence vote. Bayrou intends to secure Parliament's confidence to avert government dissolution on September 8. Le Pen emphasizes that only dissolution can enable citizens to choose their path with National Rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:20 IST
National Rally to Oppose Bayrou’s Confidence Vote in France
  • Country:
  • France

France's far-right National Rally (RN), led by Marine Le Pen, has declared its intention to vote against the government in the upcoming confidence vote. This move was announced by Le Pen in a social media post on platform X, as Prime Minister Francois Bayrou seeks Parliament's support.

Prime Minister Bayrou announced on Monday his plan to call for a confidence vote on September 8, aiming to consolidate his government's standing amid rising political tension.

Le Pen reiterated her stance, stating, "We will, of course, vote against the confidence motion in François Bayrou's government. Only dissolution will now allow the French people to choose their destiny, that of recovery with the National Rally."

TRENDING

1
Sharad Pawar Demands Probe in Pune APMC Financial Irregularities

Sharad Pawar Demands Probe in Pune APMC Financial Irregularities

 India
2
Historic Day-Night Cricket Match Ignites New Spirit in South Kashmir

Historic Day-Night Cricket Match Ignites New Spirit in South Kashmir

 Global
3
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

 Global
4
KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025