National Rally to Oppose Bayrou’s Confidence Vote in France
France's National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, plans to vote against Prime Minister Francois Bayrou in an upcoming confidence vote. Bayrou intends to secure Parliament's confidence to avert government dissolution on September 8. Le Pen emphasizes that only dissolution can enable citizens to choose their path with National Rally.
France's far-right National Rally (RN), led by Marine Le Pen, has declared its intention to vote against the government in the upcoming confidence vote. This move was announced by Le Pen in a social media post on platform X, as Prime Minister Francois Bayrou seeks Parliament's support.
Prime Minister Bayrou announced on Monday his plan to call for a confidence vote on September 8, aiming to consolidate his government's standing amid rising political tension.
Le Pen reiterated her stance, stating, "We will, of course, vote against the confidence motion in François Bayrou's government. Only dissolution will now allow the French people to choose their destiny, that of recovery with the National Rally."
