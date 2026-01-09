France's Firm Stance: Europe Pushes Back Against U.S. Policies

In a firm address, France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, articulated Europe's right to resist U.S. policies deemed unacceptable, reflecting growing discontent with President Trump's 'America First' approach.

Barrot's speech highlighted European concerns over the U.S.'s interest in strategic Greenland, framing it as a security threat on par with Russian aggression in Ukraine. This comes as the continent assesses how to counter maneuvers threatening its unity.

Barrot also referenced internal political pressures, notably U.S. backing for European far-right groups and sanctions against European officials over alleged social media censorship, challenging EU sovereignty.

