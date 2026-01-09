France's Firm Stance: Europe Pushes Back Against U.S. Policies
France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, criticized U.S. foreign and trade policies under President Trump, calling Europe's response a rightful pushback against America's unacceptable proposals. Europe views recent U.S. actions, like interest in Greenland, as threats comparable to Russia's maneuvers, which threaten to divide the Union through coercion.
In a firm address, France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, articulated Europe's right to resist U.S. policies deemed unacceptable, reflecting growing discontent with President Trump's 'America First' approach.
Barrot's speech highlighted European concerns over the U.S.'s interest in strategic Greenland, framing it as a security threat on par with Russian aggression in Ukraine. This comes as the continent assesses how to counter maneuvers threatening its unity.
Barrot also referenced internal political pressures, notably U.S. backing for European far-right groups and sanctions against European officials over alleged social media censorship, challenging EU sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
