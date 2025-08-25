France on Edge: Confidence Vote Looms for Coalition Government

France's political landscape stands on the brink of a potential upheaval as Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's government faces a critical confidence vote on September 8. The looming motion has already witnessed major opposition from the far-right National Rally and the Greens, who have openly declared their intention to vote against the government.

The Socialists, pivotal to Bayrou's success, remain unconvinced by his stringent budget proposals, further complicating the premier's position. The uncertainty has rippled through financial markets, causing a 5 basis point surge in risk premiums on French bonds relative to German ones, and a 1.6% dip in the CAC-40 index.

As speculation mounts about the government's future, President Emmanuel Macron faces tough choices in the event of a government collapse: appoint a new prime minister, retain Bayrou for a caretaker role, or potentially call for early elections. The upcoming confidence vote is seen as a litmus test for Bayrou's reform agenda and his ability to unite a fragmented parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)