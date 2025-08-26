Diplomatic Balancing Act: Trump Meets South Korean Leader Amid Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed a willingness to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this year, while also welcoming South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung to the White House. The meeting touched on key military and trade issues amid ongoing tensions in the region.

They discussed the strained circumstances surrounding the U.S.-South Korea relationship, including nuclear energy, military spending, and a $350 billion trade deal. As North Korea intensifies its nuclear rhetoric, Trump aims to revive dialogue with Kim.

Meanwhile, Lee, adopting traditional diplomatic niceties, encouraged Trump to pursue peace on the Korean Peninsula. Both leaders navigated the complex geopolitics with a focus on mutual interests, despite contentious issues over military alliances and trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)