Global Diplomacy: Prospects of a Trump-Kim Summit in South Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has suggested a potential meeting between U.S. President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in South Korea. This comes as Trump might attend a regional forum. Their meeting focused on mutual appreciation, excluding discussions on agricultural trade issues.

Updated: 26-08-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 03:33 IST
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has floated the idea of hosting a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in South Korea. This potential meeting could occur if Trump travels to South Korea for a regional forum later this year, according to Lee's office.

During a "pleasant" meeting, Lee and Trump exchanged compliments and discussed threats to their personal safety, according to Lee's spokesperson, Kang Yu-jung. However, there were no talks on the ongoing tension surrounding Washington's demand for South Korea to open its market to U.S. agricultural products.

This proposal highlights the diplomatic efforts between South Korea and the U.S. amidst broader geopolitical issues, setting the stage for possible high-stakes negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

