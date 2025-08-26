Trump's Unprecedented Move: The Firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook
President Donald Trump has ordered the removal of Governor Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board due to a criminal probe into her mortgage dealings. The unprecedented move questions the legality of firing Fed officials for cause and could lead to a Supreme Court challenge.
In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump has taken the extraordinary step of ordering the removal of Governor Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board. The decision comes amid a criminal investigation into inconsistencies in mortgage documents tied to properties Cook owns, which prompted Trump's action.
This move by Trump raises questions about the boundaries of presidential authority over the Federal Reserve, an entity traditionally insulated from political influence. Analysts argue the case could set a precedent for defining 'for cause' removal, a clause pertaining to alleged malfeasance or incompetence, within the Fed's governing rules.
The legality of Trump's decision remains ambiguous, with experts such as Peter Conti-Brown advocating for Cook's legal defense. Should Cook contest the matter, it's likely to culminate in a Supreme Court battle, potentially reshaping the protective measures for Federal Reserve officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Unprecedented Move: The Controversial Firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook
UPDATE 3-Trump's says he is firing Fed's Cook over mortgage loan allegations
Economic Uncertainty Soars: Trump's Bold Move Against Fed Governor
Trump's Controversial Move: Firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook
Trump Fires Fed Governor Lisa Cook Amid Mortgage Fraud Allegations