Trump's Unprecedented Move: The Firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook

President Donald Trump has ordered the removal of Governor Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board due to a criminal probe into her mortgage dealings. The unprecedented move questions the legality of firing Fed officials for cause and could lead to a Supreme Court challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 08:26 IST
In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump has taken the extraordinary step of ordering the removal of Governor Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board. The decision comes amid a criminal investigation into inconsistencies in mortgage documents tied to properties Cook owns, which prompted Trump's action.

This move by Trump raises questions about the boundaries of presidential authority over the Federal Reserve, an entity traditionally insulated from political influence. Analysts argue the case could set a precedent for defining 'for cause' removal, a clause pertaining to alleged malfeasance or incompetence, within the Fed's governing rules.

The legality of Trump's decision remains ambiguous, with experts such as Peter Conti-Brown advocating for Cook's legal defense. Should Cook contest the matter, it's likely to culminate in a Supreme Court battle, potentially reshaping the protective measures for Federal Reserve officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

